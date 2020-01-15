Winter Weather Advisory issued January 15 at 2:21AM MST until January 16 at 12:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow, moderate to heavy at times. Total snow accumulation

of 4 to 9 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph over mountain

passes and exposed slopes producing areas of blowing and

drifting snow.

* WHERE…Sawtooth, Boulder, Pioneer, and Smoky Mountains,

including Ketchum and Stanley.

* WHEN…Beginning at 9 PM this evening and continuing through

noon Thursday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Hazardous

road conditions may develop over mountain passes, possibly

impacting travel over Galena summit.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.