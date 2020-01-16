Winter Storm Warning issued January 16 at 2:28AM MST until January 17 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Snow, heavy at times. Total snow accumulation of 9 to 13
inches. Wind gusts up to 40 mph at times producing areas of
blowing and drifting snow.
* WHERE…Bear River Range, including Emigration Summit.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 11 PM MST Friday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Travel could become hazardous. Gusty winds
could produce blowing and drifting snow with whiteout conditions
especially over mountain passes.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
