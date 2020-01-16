Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 12:47AM MST until January 18 at 12:00AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4

inches, except 3 to 10 inches on ridge tops and elevations

above passes. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. Blowing and

drifting snow likely.

* WHERE…Island Park, Ashton, Driggs, Soda Springs, Swan

Valley, Preston, Malad, Montpelier, McCammon.

* WHEN…From midnight Thursday night to midnight MST Friday

night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.