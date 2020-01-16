Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 2:28AM MST until January 17 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3

inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. Blowing and drifting

snow likely.

* WHERE…Pocatello, Idaho Falls, Blackfoot, Rexburg, INL,

Dubois.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 11 PM MST Friday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on difficult road conditions. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.