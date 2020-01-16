Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 2:28AM MST until January 17 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow, moderate to heavy at times. Total snow

accumulations of 2 to 4 inches in the mountain-valleys and 5 to

10 inches over ridge tops. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph may

create ares of blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE…Island Park, Ashton, Driggs, Soda Springs, Swan

Valley, Preston, Malad, Montpelier, McCammon.

* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 11 PM MST Friday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on hazardous road conditions. Gusty

winds may create areas of blowing and drifting snow with near

whiteout conditions, especially over mountain passes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.