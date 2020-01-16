Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 2:28AM MST until January 17 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Light to moderate snow expected. Total snow accumulation
of 1 to 3 inches. Wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph at times producing
areas of blowing and drifting snow.
* WHERE…South-central highlands, including Interstate 84,
Sweetzer Summit, and Connor Summit.
* WHEN…From midnight tonight to 11 PM MST Friday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on difficult travel conditions. Gusty
winds could produce blowing and drifting snow with reduced
visibility especially over mountain passes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
