Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 2:28AM MST until January 17 at 9:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow, moderate to heavy at times. Total snow

accumulations of 3 to 9 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35

mph may produce areas of blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE…Sawtooth, Boulder, Pioneer, and Smoky Mountains,

including Galena Summit, the Stanley basin, and Ketchum.

* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 9 PM MST Friday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on difficult road conditions. Gusty

winds may create blowing and drifting snow with near whiteout

conditions, especially over mountain passes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.