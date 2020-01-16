Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 2:28AM MST until January 17 at 9:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Light to moderate snow expected. Total snow accumulations
of 1 to 3 inches. Wind gusts as high as 35 mph may produce areas
of blowing and drifting snow.
* WHERE…Shoshone north to Hailey, Lost River and Pahsimeroi
Valleys, including Willow Creek Summit.
* WHEN…From 9 PM this evening to 9 PM MST Friday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on difficult road conditions. Gusty
winds may create blowing and drifting snow with reduced
visibility, especially over mountain passes.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
