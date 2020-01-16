Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 4:12AM MST until January 17 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Another round of Snow for the Far West late tonight and
Friday…
.A weather system will bring snow and windy weather to western
Wyoming late tonight and Friday. The gusty wind will cause areas
of blowing and drifting snow, which will impact travel and outdoor
activities.
* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches in the
north part of the park. Snowfall of 5 to 8 inches in the
southwest part of the park. Wind gusting to 40 mph in places on
Friday.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Greatest Impact will occur from 5 AM Friday until 2 PM
Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on winter weather conditions with areas of
blowing and drifting snow.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should be
prepared for hazardous winter weather.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Comments