Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 4:12AM MST until January 17 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Another round of Snow for the Far West late tonight and

Friday…

.A weather system will bring snow and windy weather to western

Wyoming late tonight and Friday. The gusty wind will cause areas

of blowing and drifting snow, which will impact travel and outdoor

activities.

* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches in the

north part of the park. Snowfall of 5 to 8 inches in the

southwest part of the park. Wind gusting to 40 mph in places on

Friday.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.

* WHEN…Greatest Impact will occur from 5 AM Friday until 2 PM

Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on winter weather conditions with areas of

blowing and drifting snow.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should be

prepared for hazardous winter weather.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.