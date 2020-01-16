Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 4:12AM MST until January 17 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Another round of Snow for the Far West late tonight and
Friday…
.A weather system will bring snow and windy weather to western
Wyoming late tonight and Friday. The gusty wind will cause areas
of blowing and drifting snow, which will impact travel and outdoor
activities.
* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. Winds
gusting as high as 55 mph on mountain tops.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and
Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Greatest Impact will occur from 5 AM Friday until 2 PM
Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on snow covered road conditions over mountains
passes. The hazardous conditions will impact the Friday morning
and evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing and drifting snow will occur
reducing visibility. Those planning outdoor activities should be
prepared for hazardous winter weather.
