Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 4:12AM MST until January 17 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

…Another round of Snow for the Far West late tonight and

Friday…

.A weather system will bring snow and windy weather to western

Wyoming late tonight and Friday. The gusty wind will cause areas

of blowing and drifting snow, which will impact travel and outdoor

activities.

* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 10 inches. Winds

gusting as high as 55 mph on mountain tops.

* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and

Wyoming Ranges.

* WHEN…Greatest Impact will occur from 5 AM Friday until 2 PM

Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on snow covered road conditions over mountains

passes. The hazardous conditions will impact the Friday morning

and evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing and drifting snow will occur

reducing visibility. Those planning outdoor activities should be

prepared for hazardous winter weather.

