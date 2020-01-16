Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 4:12AM MST until January 17 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Another round of Snow for the Far West late tonight and
Friday…
.A weather system will bring snow and windy weather to western
Wyoming late tonight and Friday. The gusty wind will cause areas
of blowing and drifting snow, which will impact travel and outdoor
activities.
* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. Wind
gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…South Lincoln County.
* WHEN…Greatest Impact will occur from 5 AM Friday until 2 PM
Friday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on wintry road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the Friday morning and evening commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing and drifting snow will occur
reducing visibility. Those planning outdoor activities should be
prepared for hazardous winter weather.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Comments