Winter Weather Advisory issued January 16 at 4:12AM MST until January 17 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Another round of Snow for the Far West late tonight and

Friday…

.A weather system will bring snow and windy weather to western

Wyoming late tonight and Friday. The gusty wind will cause areas

of blowing and drifting snow, which will impact travel and outdoor

activities.

* WHAT…Snow. Total snow accumulations of up to 3 inches. Wind

gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…South Lincoln County.

* WHEN…Greatest Impact will occur from 5 AM Friday until 2 PM

Friday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on wintry road conditions. The hazardous

conditions will impact the Friday morning and evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing and drifting snow will occur

reducing visibility. Those planning outdoor activities should be

prepared for hazardous winter weather.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.