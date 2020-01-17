Special Weather Statement issued January 17 at 4:18AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service in Riverton.
* WHAT…Snow/Blowing snow and Wind. Snow accumulations less than
1 inch this morning. Wind gusts over 40 mph across the area.
* WHERE…Western Sweetwater County, southern portions of
Sublette and Fremont counties.
* WHEN…The bulk of the snow will occur this morning, followed by
the strong winds this afternoon.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Hazardous driving conditions will be
possible. Check wyoroad.info for current road conditions.
