Special Weather Statement issued January 17 at 4:18AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service in Riverton.

* WHAT…Snow/Blowing snow and Wind. Snow accumulations less than

1 inch this morning. Wind gusts over 40 mph across the area.

* WHERE…Western Sweetwater County, southern portions of

Sublette and Fremont counties.

* WHEN…The bulk of the snow will occur this morning, followed by

the strong winds this afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Hazardous driving conditions will be

possible. Check wyoroad.info for current road conditions.