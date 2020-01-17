Special Weather Statement issued January 17 at 4:51AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
At 447 AM MST, a band of snow showers was shifting east through the
Interstate 15 corridor into the eastern highlands. Accumulating snow
and blowing snow may cause hazardous travel on area roads this
morning. Motorists traveling though southeast Idaho this morning
should be prepared for winter driving conditions and slow down.
Locations impacted include…
Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Rexburg, Blackfoot, Preston, American Falls,
Rigby, Soda Springs, Montpelier, Malad, Driggs, McCammon, Lava Hot
Springs, Swan Valley, Swanlake, Ririe Reservoir, Neeley, Blackfoot
Reservoir, Lorenzo and Bear Lake Idaho Portion.
Comments