Special Weather Statement issued January 17 at 4:51AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 447 AM MST, a band of snow showers was shifting east through the

Interstate 15 corridor into the eastern highlands. Accumulating snow

and blowing snow may cause hazardous travel on area roads this

morning. Motorists traveling though southeast Idaho this morning

should be prepared for winter driving conditions and slow down.

Locations impacted include…

Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Rexburg, Blackfoot, Preston, American Falls,

Rigby, Soda Springs, Montpelier, Malad, Driggs, McCammon, Lava Hot

Springs, Swan Valley, Swanlake, Ririe Reservoir, Neeley, Blackfoot

Reservoir, Lorenzo and Bear Lake Idaho Portion.