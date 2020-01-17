Winter Storm Warning issued January 17 at 2:00PM MST until January 17 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Blowing and drifting snow. Additional snow accumulations

of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…Bear River Range, including Emigration Summit.

* WHEN…Continuing through 11 PM MST tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.