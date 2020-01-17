Winter Storm Warning issued January 17 at 2:00PM MST until January 17 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Blowing and drifting snow. Additional snow accumulations
of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…Bear River Range, including Emigration Summit.
* WHEN…Continuing through 11 PM MST tonight.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.