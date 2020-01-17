Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 10:38AM MST until January 17 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

…Snow for the Far West Today…

.A weather system will bring snow and windy weather to western

Wyoming today. The gusty wind will cause areas of blowing and

drifting snow, which will impact travel and outdoor activities.

* WHAT…Periods of snow, moderate at times.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park. 2 to 4 inches of snow

across the south. An inch or less around Mammoth.

* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. The bulk of the snow is

expected to occur this morning.

* IMPACTS…Plan on winter weather conditions with areas of

blowing and drifting snow.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should

be prepared for hazardous winter weather.

Please share with someone your travel plans.