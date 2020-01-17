Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 10:38AM MST until January 17 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Snow for the Far West Today…
.A weather system will bring snow and windy weather to western
Wyoming today. The gusty wind will cause areas of blowing and
drifting snow, which will impact travel and outdoor activities.
* WHAT…Periods of snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2
inches.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole and Star Valley.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. The bulk of the snow is
expected to occur this morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on snowy road conditions. The hazardous
conditions will impact the morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should
be prepared for hazardous winter weather.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.