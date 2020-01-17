Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 2:00PM MST until January 17 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Blowing and drifting snow. Winds gusting as high as 35

mph.

* WHERE…Pocatello, American Falls, Shelley, Blackfoot, Idaho

Falls, Rexburg, INL, Dubois, Fort Hall, St. Anthony, and Lost

River Valley.

* WHEN…Continuing through 11 PM MST tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The

hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.