Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 2:00PM MST until January 17 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Blowing and drifting snow. Winds gusting as high as 35
mph.
* WHERE…Albion, Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, Shoshone, and
Hailey.
* WHEN…Continuing through 11 PM MST tonight.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.