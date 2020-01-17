Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 2:00PM MST until January 17 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

* WHAT…Blowing and drifting snow. Additional snow accumulations

of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE…McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston,

Montpelier, Soda Springs, Swan Valley, Driggs, Ashton, Island

Park.

* WHEN…Continuing through 11 PM MST tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy

blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The

hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.