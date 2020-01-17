Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 2:00PM MST until January 17 at 11:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
* WHAT…Blowing and drifting snow. Additional snow accumulations
of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE…McCammon, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston,
Montpelier, Soda Springs, Swan Valley, Driggs, Ashton, Island
Park.
* WHEN…Continuing through 11 PM MST tonight.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.