Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 3:55AM MST until January 17 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…More Snow for the Far West Today…
.A weather system will bring snow and windy weather to western
Wyoming today. The gusty wind will cause areas of blowing and
drifting snow, which will impact travel and outdoor activities.
* WHAT…Periods of snow, moderate at times.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park. 2 to 4 inches of snow across
the south. An inch or less around Mammoth.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. The bulk of the snow is
expected to occur this morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on winter weather conditions with areas of
blowing and drifting snow.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Those planning outdoor activities should
be prepared for hazardous winter weather.
Please share with someone your travel plans.