Winter Weather Advisory issued January 17 at 3:55AM MST until January 17 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…More Snow for the Far West Today…
.A weather system will bring snow and windy weather to western
Wyoming today. The gusty wind will cause areas of blowing and
drifting snow, which will impact travel and outdoor activities.
* WHAT…Periods of snow, moderate at times. Additional snowfall
of 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph.
* WHERE…Teton and Gros Ventre Mountains and Salt River and
Wyoming Ranges.
* WHEN…Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. The bulk of the snow is
expected to occur this morning.
* IMPACTS…Plan on snow covered roads over mountains passes. The
hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing and drifting snow will occur,
reducing visibility. Those planning outdoor activities should
be prepared for hazardous winter weather.
Please share with someone your travel plans.
