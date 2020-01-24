Special Weather Statement issued January 24 at 6:24AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
Doppler radar and surface observations from around the area show
an area of wintry precip moving into portions of eastern Idaho
this morning. Areas of freezing rain along the I-84/86 corridor
from around Burley east towards Cold Water can be expected over
the next few hours. Across higher elevations in this area, snow
is expected to be the dominant precip type. Motorists traveling
though the area this morning should be prepared for winter driving
conditions and slow down.
Comments