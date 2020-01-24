Special Weather Statement issued January 24 at 6:24AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

Doppler radar and surface observations from around the area show

an area of wintry precip moving into portions of eastern Idaho

this morning. Areas of freezing rain along the I-84/86 corridor

from around Burley east towards Cold Water can be expected over

the next few hours. Across higher elevations in this area, snow

is expected to be the dominant precip type. Motorists traveling

though the area this morning should be prepared for winter driving

conditions and slow down.