Special Weather Statement issued January 26 at 1:26PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service in Riverton.

* WHAT…Snow. 3 to 6 inches of snow in the mountains, with

locally higher amounts up to 10 inches in the Tetons. 1 to 2

inches expected in the valleys and 2 to 4 inches across portions

of Yellowstone.

* WHERE…Western Wyoming.

* WHEN…Through 12 PM Thursday, with the heaviest snow occurring

tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Roads will become slick with snowfall, with

limited visibility at times. Slow down and allow extra time to

reach your destination.