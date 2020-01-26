Special Weather Statement issued January 26 at 2:32AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
Winter precipitation is forecast to arrive this afternoon; though
light snow will continue to fall prior to this band’s arrival. A
rain/snow winter mix of precipitation is expected for Rexburg, St.
Anthony, Rigby and areas nearby then expect only snow later this
afternoon and evening. From Ashton Hill and Island Park, Pine
Creek Pass and Victor, expect almost continuous snowfall with a
peak in snow intensity mid-afternoon. Those with travel plans
today should allow for extra time to reach their destination and
slow down when encountering slick and snow covered conditions.
Snowfall amounts of 1 to 4 inches are possible between Idaho Falls
and St. Anthony and is highly variable on the amount of warm air
that inhibits snow production. Snowfall amounts across Ashton Hill
and Island Park are forecast between 2 and 5 inches with upwards
of 5 inches forecast on Pine Creek Pass.
We are also monitoring a potentially developing convergence band
in the overnight hours tonight, which would impact primarily St.
Anthony to Idaho Falls, not to mention Dubois, the Arco Desert and
possibly other areas further south of Idaho Falls. This would
increase snow amounts, create blowing and drifting snow and
quickly reduce visibility in areas where the band sets up and
passes through Monday morning.
