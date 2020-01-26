Winter Weather Advisory issued January 26 at 2:04PM MST until January 27 at 9:00AM MST by NWS Missoula MT

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4

inches.

* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,

Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, Williams

Creek Summit and Salmon.

* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be affected. Wet roadways are likely to

freeze over and become icy Sunday night.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.