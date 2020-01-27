Special Weather Statement issued January 27 at 5:11AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
At 5 AM, National Weather Service radar and area webcams showed
an area of light to moderate snow along and east of a line from
Monida Pass, to Idaho Falls, to just east of Pocatello. Idaho
Transportation Department weather stations confirmed that travel
conditions across this region are slick, including but not limited
to Interstate 15 from Idaho Falls to Monida Pass, US-20 from
Idaho Falls to Island Park, US-26 through Swan Valley, and ID-33
into the Teton Valley. Slick conditions are expected to continue
through 9 AM as this area of snow gradually moves east.
Anyone traveling or commuting this morning is encouraged to use
caution. Leave extra time to reach your destination, slow down,
and leave plenty of extra space between you and other vehicles.
Comments