Special Weather Statement issued January 27 at 5:11AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 5 AM, National Weather Service radar and area webcams showed

an area of light to moderate snow along and east of a line from

Monida Pass, to Idaho Falls, to just east of Pocatello. Idaho

Transportation Department weather stations confirmed that travel

conditions across this region are slick, including but not limited

to Interstate 15 from Idaho Falls to Monida Pass, US-20 from

Idaho Falls to Island Park, US-26 through Swan Valley, and ID-33

into the Teton Valley. Slick conditions are expected to continue

through 9 AM as this area of snow gradually moves east.

Anyone traveling or commuting this morning is encouraged to use

caution. Leave extra time to reach your destination, slow down,

and leave plenty of extra space between you and other vehicles.