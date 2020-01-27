Special Weather Statement issued January 27 at 5:18AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service in Riverton.

* WHAT…Snow and blowing/drifting snow. Accumulations of 0.5 to

1.5 inches. West wind 25 to 30 mph with gusts of 35 to 40 mph

over portions of Sweetwater County.

* WHERE…Sweetwater, Sublette and southern Lincoln counties.

* WHEN…Now through 12 PM Monday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The higher snowfall amounts will occur

across eastern portions of Sweetwater County and from Pinedale

to Bondurant. After a brief period of snow and wind, winds will

continue once the snow ends in the afternoon. This could lead to

slick, icy roads, as winds blow the fresh snow.