Skip to Content
Alerts
By
Published 5:18 am

Special Weather Statement issued January 27 at 5:18AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service in Riverton.

* WHAT…Snow and blowing/drifting snow. Accumulations of 0.5 to
1.5 inches. West wind 25 to 30 mph with gusts of 35 to 40 mph
over portions of Sweetwater County.

* WHERE…Sweetwater, Sublette and southern Lincoln counties.

* WHEN…Now through 12 PM Monday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The higher snowfall amounts will occur
across eastern portions of Sweetwater County and from Pinedale
to Bondurant. After a brief period of snow and wind, winds will
continue once the snow ends in the afternoon. This could lead to
slick, icy roads, as winds blow the fresh snow.

National Weather Service

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply