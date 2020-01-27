Special Weather Statement issued January 27 at 7:20AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service in Riverton.
* WHAT…Snow. 3 to 6 inches of snow in the mountains, with
locally higher amounts up to 10 inches in the Tetons. 1 to 2
inches expected in the valleys and 2 to 4 inches across portions
of Yellowstone.
* WHERE…Western Wyoming.
* WHEN…Through 12 PM Monday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Roads will become slick with snowfall, with
limited visibility at times. Slow down and allow extra time to
reach your destination.
Comments