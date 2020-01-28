Special Weather Statement issued January 28 at 1:54PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service in Riverton.
* WHAT…Periods of snow, moderate at times.
* WHERE…Jackson Hole, Star Valley and far western mountains.
* TOTAL SNOWFALL…1 TO 3 inches in the lower elevations, and 3 to
6 inches in the mountains. 5 to 10 inches in the Teton Range.
* WHEN…Through 5 AM Wednesday. The heaviest snow will occur
through midnight.
* IMPACTS…Mountain Passes will remain slick and
hazardous. Lower elevations roads will become slick later this
evening, and remain slick through the morning commute Wednesday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Visibility in snow will be reduced to a
half mile in bursts of heavier snowfall. Lower visibility
expected in the mountains where some blowing snow is expected.
