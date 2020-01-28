Special Weather Statement issued January 28 at 1:54PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service in Riverton.

* WHAT…Periods of snow, moderate at times.

* WHERE…Jackson Hole, Star Valley and far western mountains.

* TOTAL SNOWFALL…1 TO 3 inches in the lower elevations, and 3 to

6 inches in the mountains. 5 to 10 inches in the Teton Range.

* WHEN…Through 5 AM Wednesday. The heaviest snow will occur

through midnight.

* IMPACTS…Mountain Passes will remain slick and

hazardous. Lower elevations roads will become slick later this

evening, and remain slick through the morning commute Wednesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Visibility in snow will be reduced to a

half mile in bursts of heavier snowfall. Lower visibility

expected in the mountains where some blowing snow is expected.