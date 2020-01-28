Skip to Content
Special Weather Statement issued January 28 at 2:27PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Periods of snow will continue into Wednesday morning in the Upper
Snake River Plain with an additional 1 to 3 inches of snow in
Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St Anthony expected. Snow levels will reach
Pocatello and American Falls overnight with a convergence zone
expected to drop 1 to 2 inches of snow in Pocatello, Blackfoot and
American Falls after midnight through Wednesday morning. Travel
will likely become or remain difficult through the morning commute
Wednesday.

