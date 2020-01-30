Special Weather Statement issued January 30 at 2:43PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

This is a special weather statement from the National Weather

Service Office in Riverton.

* WHAT…Significant snow and blowing snow possible across much

of the area with a return to bitterly cold temperatures in wake

of a strong cold front Sunday afternoon and Sunday night.

* WHERE AND WHEN…Snow is expected to develop over northern

Wyoming Sunday afternoon. The snow is then expected to quickly

spread into central Wyoming Sunday evening, and then into

southern Wyoming late Sunday night into Monday morning. The snow

will continue across much of the area Monday, before gradually

decreasing from north to south Monday night.

* IMPACTS…Travel could become quite hazardous if not nearly

impossible in some locations Sunday night through Monday night.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please stay tuned for further updates on

this potential winter storm. For many areas east of the

Continental Divide, this could be the heaviest snowfall since

Thanksgiving.