Special Weather Statement issued January 31 at 2:06PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
A strong Pacific system will move through Idaho on Sunday and
bring wintry conditions to central and eastern Idaho Super Bowl
Sunday and Monday. Snow will start in the central mountains around
midnight Saturday night and snow will spread east during the day
Sunday behind a strong cold frontal passage. Confidence low in
forecast snow amounts but for now 2 to 6 inches in the Central
Mountain with 2 to 4 inches in the Snake Plain and south central
highlands and 4 to 10 inches in the eastern and southeast
mountains. Travel will likely become difficult in all areas Sunday
and Sunday night with winds turning northerly Sunday night as much
colder air moves in. Expect to see some blowing and drifting snow
as well as temperatures drop with the northerly winds increasing.
Timing details will likely improve on Saturday so stay abreast of
the latest forecasts and the likely advisories, warnings or
watches issued on Saturday.
