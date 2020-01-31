Special Weather Statement issued January 31 at 2:06PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

A strong Pacific system will move through Idaho on Sunday and

bring wintry conditions to central and eastern Idaho Super Bowl

Sunday and Monday. Snow will start in the central mountains around

midnight Saturday night and snow will spread east during the day

Sunday behind a strong cold frontal passage. Confidence low in

forecast snow amounts but for now 2 to 6 inches in the Central

Mountain with 2 to 4 inches in the Snake Plain and south central

highlands and 4 to 10 inches in the eastern and southeast

mountains. Travel will likely become difficult in all areas Sunday

and Sunday night with winds turning northerly Sunday night as much

colder air moves in. Expect to see some blowing and drifting snow

as well as temperatures drop with the northerly winds increasing.

Timing details will likely improve on Saturday so stay abreast of

the latest forecasts and the likely advisories, warnings or

watches issued on Saturday.