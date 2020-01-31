Special Weather Statement issued January 31 at 4:47AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
This is a special weather statement from the National Weather
Service Office in Riverton.
* WHAT…Significant snow and blowing snow is possible across much
of the area along with much colder temperatures in the wake of
a strong cold front Sunday afternoon and Sunday night.
* WHERE AND WHEN…Snow is expected to develop over northern
Wyoming Sunday afternoon. The snow is then expected to quickly
spread into central Wyoming Sunday evening, and then into
southern Wyoming late Sunday night into Monday morning. The snow
will continue across much of the area Monday, before gradually
decreasing from north to south Monday night.
* IMPACTS…Travel could become quite hazardous if not nearly
impossible in some locations Sunday night through Monday night.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Please stay tuned for further updates on
this developing winter storm. For many areas east of the
Continental Divide, this could be the heaviest snowfall since
Thanksgiving.
