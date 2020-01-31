Special Weather Statement issued January 31 at 8:39PM MST by NWS Riverton WY

Alerts

A strong winter storm and associated strong cold front will bring

significant snowfall to the area as well as colder temperatures.

* WHAT…8 to 15 inches in the mountains and 5 to 7 inches in the

valleys.

* WHERE…The Star Valley and the surrounding Salt and Wyoming

Ranges.

* WHEN…Sunday evening, increasing after midnight Sunday night,

and decreasing by Monday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Roads will become slick and snow covered.

Expect significant blowing and drifting snow in exposed areas.

High temperatures will drop by around 20 degrees Monday compared

to what the high temperatures will be Saturday. Stay tuned for

further statements and updates concerning this snow event.