Special Weather Statement issued January 31 at 8:39PM MST by NWS Riverton WY
A strong winter storm and associated strong cold front will bring
significant snowfall to the area as well as colder temperatures.
* WHAT…9 to 12 inches of snow, along with up to 14 inches of
snow in the eastern portion of the park.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park.
* WHEN…Sunday afternoon and evening. Snowfall will decrease in
intensity toward morning Monday. Snow will begin to taper off by
mid day Monday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Roads will become slick and snow covered.
Expect significant blowing and drifting snow in exposed areas.
High temperatures will drop by around 20 degrees Monday compared
to what the high temperatures will be Saturday. Stay tuned for
further statements and updates concerning this snow event.
