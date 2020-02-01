Special Weather Statement issued February 1 at 2:49PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

A strong Pacific storm system is forecast to move into the

northern Rockies Sunday, bringing a variety of winter weather

hazards for Sunday and Monday. First, snow is expected to begin

across the Central Mountains Sunday morning, spreading southeast

into the Arco Desert and eastern Magic Valley area by Sunday

afternoon. The snow may briefly mix with rain in the eastern Magic

Valley before temperatures cool. Snow will continue into Monday

morning, accumulating 2 to 5 inches across the Central Mountains

with locally up to 8 inches above pass level, 1 to 3 inches in

the Wood River Valley, Lincoln County, and the eastern Magic

Valley. Second, a strong cold front will blast across the region

Sunday afternoon and evening. If roads are wet, rapidly falling

temperatures behind the front may result in a flash freeze,

resulting in icy roads, especially if they are untreated. Finally,

southwest winds of 10 to 15 MPH gusting to 35 MPH are expected

Sunday afternoon across the eastern Magic Valley to Arco Desert,

shifting into the northwest at 15 to 20 MPH gusting to 35 MPH

Monday. Winds across the Central Mountains will largely be out of

the north to northwest at similar speeds at higher elevations, a

bit lower in the valleys. Winds of this magnitude may result in

areas of blowing and drifting snow.

The combination of a possible flash freeze, moderate snow, and

blowing and drifting snow may result in hazardous travel

conditions across the region, especially from Sunday evening

through Monday evening. Snow covered and icy roads and reduced

visibilities are possible.

Stay tuned to the latest updates and possible watches, warnings,

and advisories from the National Weather Service.