Special Weather Statement issued February 1 at 2:49PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
A strong Pacific storm system is forecast to move into the
northern Rockies Sunday, bringing a variety of winter weather
hazards for Sunday and Monday. First, snow is expected to begin
across the Central Mountains Sunday morning, spreading southeast
into the Arco Desert and eastern Magic Valley area by Sunday
afternoon. The snow may briefly mix with rain in the eastern Magic
Valley before temperatures cool. Snow will continue into Monday
morning, accumulating 2 to 5 inches across the Central Mountains
with locally up to 8 inches above pass level, 1 to 3 inches in
the Wood River Valley, Lincoln County, and the eastern Magic
Valley. Second, a strong cold front will blast across the region
Sunday afternoon and evening. If roads are wet, rapidly falling
temperatures behind the front may result in a flash freeze,
resulting in icy roads, especially if they are untreated. Finally,
southwest winds of 10 to 15 MPH gusting to 35 MPH are expected
Sunday afternoon across the eastern Magic Valley to Arco Desert,
shifting into the northwest at 15 to 20 MPH gusting to 35 MPH
Monday. Winds across the Central Mountains will largely be out of
the north to northwest at similar speeds at higher elevations, a
bit lower in the valleys. Winds of this magnitude may result in
areas of blowing and drifting snow.
The combination of a possible flash freeze, moderate snow, and
blowing and drifting snow may result in hazardous travel
conditions across the region, especially from Sunday evening
through Monday evening. Snow covered and icy roads and reduced
visibilities are possible.
Stay tuned to the latest updates and possible watches, warnings,
and advisories from the National Weather Service.
Comments