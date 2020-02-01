Special Weather Statement issued February 1 at 4:12AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
A strong Pacific storm system is forecast to move into the
northern Rockies Sunday, bringing a variety of winter weather
hazards for Sunday and Monday. First, snow is expected to begin
across the Central Mountains Sunday morning, spreading southeast
into the Arco Desert, eastern Magic Valley, and Raft River area
by Sunday afternoon. The snow may briefly mix with rain in the
eastern Magic Valley and Raft River area initially, before
temperatures cool. Snow will continue into Monday morning,
accumulating 2 to 5 inches across the Central Mountains with
locally up to 8 inches above pass level, 1 to 2 inches in the Wood
River Valley and Lincoln County, and 2 to 5 inches across the
eastern Magic Valley and Raft River area. Second, a strong cold
front will blast across the region Sunday afternoon and evening.
If roads are wet, rapidly falling temperatures behind the front
may result in a flash freeze, resulting in icy roads, especially
if they are untreated. Finally, southwest winds of 10 to 15 MPH
gusting to 35 MPH are expected Sunday afternoon across the eastern
Magic Valley to Arco Desert, shifting into the northwest at 15 to
20 MPH gusting to 35 MPH Monday. Winds across the Central
Mountains will largely be out of the north to northwest at similar
speeds at higher elevations, a bit lower in the valleys. Winds of
this magnitude may result in areas of blowing and drifting snow.
The combination of a possible flash freeze, moderate snow, and
blowing and drifting snow may result in hazardous travel
conditions across the region, especially from Sunday evening
through Monday evening. Snow covered and icy roads and reduced
visibilities are possible.
Stay tuned to the latest updates and possible watches, warnings,
and advisories from the National Weather Service.
Comments