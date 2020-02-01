Special Weather Statement issued February 1 at 4:12AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

A strong Pacific storm system is forecast to move into the

northern Rockies Sunday, bringing a variety of winter weather

hazards for Sunday and Monday. First, snow is expected to begin

across the Central Mountains Sunday morning, spreading southeast

into the Arco Desert, eastern Magic Valley, and Raft River area

by Sunday afternoon. The snow may briefly mix with rain in the

eastern Magic Valley and Raft River area initially, before

temperatures cool. Snow will continue into Monday morning,

accumulating 2 to 5 inches across the Central Mountains with

locally up to 8 inches above pass level, 1 to 2 inches in the Wood

River Valley and Lincoln County, and 2 to 5 inches across the

eastern Magic Valley and Raft River area. Second, a strong cold

front will blast across the region Sunday afternoon and evening.

If roads are wet, rapidly falling temperatures behind the front

may result in a flash freeze, resulting in icy roads, especially

if they are untreated. Finally, southwest winds of 10 to 15 MPH

gusting to 35 MPH are expected Sunday afternoon across the eastern

Magic Valley to Arco Desert, shifting into the northwest at 15 to

20 MPH gusting to 35 MPH Monday. Winds across the Central

Mountains will largely be out of the north to northwest at similar

speeds at higher elevations, a bit lower in the valleys. Winds of

this magnitude may result in areas of blowing and drifting snow.

The combination of a possible flash freeze, moderate snow, and

blowing and drifting snow may result in hazardous travel

conditions across the region, especially from Sunday evening

through Monday evening. Snow covered and icy roads and reduced

visibilities are possible.

Stay tuned to the latest updates and possible watches, warnings,

and advisories from the National Weather Service.