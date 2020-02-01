Special Weather Statement issued February 1 at 4:12AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
A strong winter storm and associated strong cold front will bring
significant snowfall to the area as well as colder temperatures.
* WHAT…8 to 15 inches in the mountains and 5 to 7 inches in the
valleys.
* WHERE…The Star Valley and the surrounding Salt and Wyoming
Ranges.
* WHEN…Sunday evening, increasing after midnight Sunday night,
and decreasing by Monday afternoon.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Roads will become slick and snow covered.
Expect significant blowing and drifting snow in exposed areas.
High temperatures will drop by around 20 degrees Monday compared
to what the high temperatures will be Saturday. Stay tuned for
further statements and updates concerning this snow event.
Comments