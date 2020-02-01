Winter Storm Warning issued February 1 at 8:27PM MST until February 3 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

…WINTER STORM ON TRACK TO IMPACT THE REGION SUNDAY INTO

MONDAY…

* WHAT…Snow, heavy at times in the mountains Sunday night and

Monday. A slight chance of freezing rain in some of the lower

valleys Sunday afternoon. Storm total snow accumulations of 8 to

15 inches above 6000 feet and 4 to 8 inches possible in the

mountain valleys. Winds gusting to 30 mph at times producing

areas of blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE…Southeast mountains from Palisades south to the Utah

border.

* WHEN…From 2 PM Sunday to 8 PM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult to hazardous at times. Areas

of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

Travel in this area is not advised Sunday afternoon through

Monday. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and

water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.