Winter Weather Advisory issued February 1 at 1:50PM MST until February 4 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY

…Major Winter Storm likely Sunday Afternoon through Monday

Night…

.A cold front move into northern Wyoming Sunday morning. This

cold front will drop southward to the Continental Divide by

around sunset Sunday and southwest Wyoming Sunday night. The

precipitation is expected to occur behind the cold front. This

storm system will move slowly, with snow lingering through Monday

night. The heaviest snowfall looks to occur Sunday night through

Monday in most locations. Snowfall amounts are still somewhat

uncertain and may be tweaked as the storm draws closer.

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches

in the lower elevations; 7 to 14 inches in the mountains.

* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park, Teton and Gros Ventre

Mountains and Jackson Hole.

* WHEN…From noon Sunday to 5 AM MST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Forecasted snow amounts could still change

somewhat as the storm system gets closer and details become

clearer.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.