Winter Weather Advisory issued February 1 at 1:50PM MST until February 4 at 5:00AM MST by NWS Riverton WY
…Major Winter Storm likely Sunday Afternoon through Monday
Night…
.A cold front move into northern Wyoming Sunday morning. This
cold front will drop southward to the Continental Divide by
around sunset Sunday and southwest Wyoming Sunday night. The
precipitation is expected to occur behind the cold front. This
storm system will move slowly, with snow lingering through Monday
night. The heaviest snowfall looks to occur Sunday night through
Monday in most locations. Snowfall amounts are still somewhat
uncertain and may be tweaked as the storm draws closer.
* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 7 inches
in the lower elevations; 7 to 14 inches in the mountains.
* WHERE…Yellowstone National Park, Teton and Gros Ventre
Mountains and Jackson Hole.
* WHEN…From noon Sunday to 5 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Forecasted snow amounts could still change
somewhat as the storm system gets closer and details become
clearer.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
