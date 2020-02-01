Winter Weather Advisory issued February 1 at 2:04PM MST until February 2 at 5:00PM MST by NWS Missoula MT

Alerts

* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches

above 6000 feet. The remainder of the area 1 to 4 inches.

* WHERE…Shoup, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,

Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and

Salmon.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 5 PM MST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility this evening.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.