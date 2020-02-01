Winter Weather Advisory issued February 1 at 2:45PM MST until February 3 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

…WINTER STORM ON TRACK TO IMPACT THE REGION TOMORROW INTO MONDAY…

* WHAT…A possible flash freeze on roadways Sunday evening, along

with total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches across the lower

elevations with 4 to 8 inches across the higher terrain. Winds

could gust as high as 35 MPH.

* WHERE…Southern Hills/Albion Mountains and the Raft River

Region including the cities of Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland,

and Holbrook.

* WHEN…From 2 PM Sunday to 8 PM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty

winds could bring down tree branches.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.