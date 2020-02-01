Winter Weather Advisory issued February 1 at 2:45PM MST until February 3 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

…WINTER STORM ON TRACK TO IMPACT THE REGION TOMORROW INTO MONDAY…

* WHAT…A possible flash freeze on roadways Sunday afternoon,

along with total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches across the

Upper Snake Plain, 3 to 7 inches in the Teton Valley, and 5 to

10 inches north of Ashton and in the Big Holes, with locally

higher amounts. Winds could gust as high as 35 MPH.

* WHERE…The Upper Snake Plain, Upper Snake Highlands, and Teton

Valley area, including but not limited to Idaho Falls, Roberts,

Rigby, Rexburg, Ashton, Driggs, Victor, Pine Creek Pass, Island

Park, Raynolds Pass, and Targhee Pass.

* WHEN…From 8 AM Sunday to 8 PM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.