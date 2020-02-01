Winter Weather Advisory issued February 1 at 2:45PM MST until February 3 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

…WINTER STORM ON TRACK TO IMPACT THE REGION TOMORROW INTO MONDAY…

* WHAT…A possible flash freeze on roadways Sunday evening, along

with total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches across the Lower

Snake Plain, 3 to 8 inches across the south central highlands,

Bear Lake, and Caribou Highlands, and 5 to 10 inches in the Bear

River Range and near Wayan, with locally higher amounts. Winds

could gust as high as 35 MPH.

* WHERE…The Lower Snake Plain, south central highlands, Bear

Lake region, and Caribou Highlands, including but not limited to

American Falls, Aberdeen, Pocatello, Fort Hall, Blackfoot, Swan

Valley, McCammon, Malad, Preston, Lava Hot Springs, Fish Creek

Summit, Soda Springs, Georgetown Summit, Montpelier, Geneva

Summit, Border Summit, and Emigration Summit.

* WHEN…From 2 PM Sunday to 8 PM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow

could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.