Winter Weather Advisory issued February 1 at 2:45PM MST until February 3 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
…WINTER STORM ON TRACK TO IMPACT THE REGION TOMORROW INTO MONDAY…
* WHAT…A possible flash freeze on roadways Sunday evening, along
with total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches across the Lower
Snake Plain, 3 to 8 inches across the south central highlands,
Bear Lake, and Caribou Highlands, and 5 to 10 inches in the Bear
River Range and near Wayan, with locally higher amounts. Winds
could gust as high as 35 MPH.
* WHERE…The Lower Snake Plain, south central highlands, Bear
Lake region, and Caribou Highlands, including but not limited to
American Falls, Aberdeen, Pocatello, Fort Hall, Blackfoot, Swan
Valley, McCammon, Malad, Preston, Lava Hot Springs, Fish Creek
Summit, Soda Springs, Georgetown Summit, Montpelier, Geneva
Summit, Border Summit, and Emigration Summit.
* WHEN…From 2 PM Sunday to 8 PM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
