Winter Weather Advisory issued February 1 at 8:27PM MST until February 3 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

…WINTER STORM ON TRACK TO IMPACT THE REGION SUNDAY INTO

MONDAY…

* WHAT…A mix of rain and melting snow Sunday afternoon may

result in icing conditions on roadways as the temperatures

plummet through the evening. Snow, moderate to locally heavy at

times will result in widespread accumulations of 2 to 4 inches

with some of the bench areas above 5000 feet receiving as much

as 5 to 8 inches. Gusty north winds to 30 MPH may produce areas

of blowing and drifting snow.

* WHERE…Southern Hills, Albion Mountains, Raft River Region, and

the Lower Snake River Plain including the cities of Albion,

Almo, Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, American Falls, Pocatello, and

Blackfoot.

* WHEN…From 2 PM Sunday to 8 PM MST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing

snow could significantly reduce visibility at times. The

hazardous conditions could impact the Sunday evening or Monday

morning commute.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. Consider giving

yourself extra time to reach your destination.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.