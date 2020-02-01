Winter Weather Advisory issued February 1 at 8:27PM MST until February 3 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
…WINTER STORM ON TRACK TO IMPACT THE REGION SUNDAY INTO
MONDAY…
* WHAT…A mix of rain and melting snow Sunday afternoon may
result in icing conditions on roadways as the temperatures
plummet through the evening. Snow, moderate to locally heavy at
times will result in widespread accumulations of 2 to 4 inches
with some of the bench areas above 5000 feet receiving as much
as 5 to 8 inches. Gusty north winds to 30 MPH may produce areas
of blowing and drifting snow.
* WHERE…Southern Hills, Albion Mountains, Raft River Region, and
the Lower Snake River Plain including the cities of Albion,
Almo, Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, American Falls, Pocatello, and
Blackfoot.
* WHEN…From 2 PM Sunday to 8 PM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility at times. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Sunday evening or Monday
morning commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Consider giving
yourself extra time to reach your destination.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.