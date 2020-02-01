Winter Weather Advisory issued February 1 at 8:27PM MST until February 3 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
…WINTER STORM ON TRACK TO IMPACT THE REGION SUNDAY INTO
MONDAY…
* WHAT…Snow, moderate to heavy at times will result in 5 to 9
inches of accumulation above 6500 feet and 1 to 5 inches in the
valleys below 6500 feet. Strong north winds gusting to 35 MPH at
times may produce areas of blowing and drifting snow.
* WHERE…The Upper Snake Plain, Upper Snake Highlands, the Teton
Valley, and the Big Hole Mountains, including Idaho Falls,
Rexburg, Ashton, Driggs, Pine Creek Pass, and Island Park.
* WHEN…From 8 AM Sunday to 8 PM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult to hazardous at times. Areas
of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Consider giving
yourself extra time for your morning commute Monday.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.