Winter Weather Advisory issued February 1 at 8:27PM MST until February 3 at 8:00PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
…WINTER STORM ON TRACK TO IMPACT THE REGION SUNDAY INTO
MONDAY…
* WHAT…A mix of rain, rain and snow, and local areas of freezing
rain are possible Sunday afternoon and evening. Snow, moderate
at times will move into the Eastern Magic Valley late in the
evening and continue through Monday afternoon resulting in 2 to
6 inches of snowfall across the region.
* WHERE…Eastern Magic Valley including Burley, Rupert, and
Minidoka.
* WHEN…From 2 PM Sunday to 8 PM MST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be difficult at times. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility at times.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. Consider giving
yourself extra time for your morning commute Monday.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Comments