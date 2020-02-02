Special Weather Statement issued February 2 at 4:22AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
A strong Pacific storm system remains forecast to move into the
northern Rockies today, bringing a variety of winter weather
hazards through Monday. First, snow is expected to begin across
the Central Mountains between 8 AM and 11 AM this morning,
spreading southeast into the Wood River Valley and Lincoln County
areas between 11 AM and 3 PM. The snow may briefly mix with rain
south of Sun Valley before temperatures cool. Snow will continue
into Monday morning, accumulating 2 to 5 inches across most the
Central Mountains with locally up to 8 inches above pass level,
and 1 to 3 inches in the Wood River Valley and Lincoln County.
Second, a strong cold front will blast across the region this
afternoon and evening. If roads are wet, rapidly falling
temperatures behind the front may result in a flash freeze and icy
conditions, especially on untreated roads. Finally, southwest
winds of 10 to 20 MPH gusting to 35 MPH are expected Sunday
afternoon across Lincoln County, shifting into the northwest at 15
to 20 MPH gusting to 35 MPH Monday. Winds across the Central
Mountains will largely be out of the north to northwest at similar
speeds at higher elevations, a bit lower in the valleys. Winds of
this magnitude may result in areas of blowing and drifting snow.
The combination of a possible flash freeze, moderate snow, and
blowing and drifting snow may result in hazardous travel
conditions across the region, especially from this evening
through Monday evening including the morning and evening commutes
Monday. Snow covered and icy roads and reduced visibilities are
possible.
Stay tuned to the latest updates and possible advisories from the
National Weather Service. If you are planning travel or commuting
across the region from this afternoon through Monday evening, plan
extra time to reach your destination. Check Idaho 511 for road
conditions, and slow down when encountering snow-covered or icy
roads.
