Special Weather Statement issued February 2 at 4:22AM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

A strong Pacific storm system remains forecast to move into the

northern Rockies today, bringing a variety of winter weather

hazards through Monday. First, snow is expected to begin across

the Central Mountains between 8 AM and 11 AM this morning,

spreading southeast into the Wood River Valley and Lincoln County

areas between 11 AM and 3 PM. The snow may briefly mix with rain

south of Sun Valley before temperatures cool. Snow will continue

into Monday morning, accumulating 2 to 5 inches across most the

Central Mountains with locally up to 8 inches above pass level,

and 1 to 3 inches in the Wood River Valley and Lincoln County.

Second, a strong cold front will blast across the region this

afternoon and evening. If roads are wet, rapidly falling

temperatures behind the front may result in a flash freeze and icy

conditions, especially on untreated roads. Finally, southwest

winds of 10 to 20 MPH gusting to 35 MPH are expected Sunday

afternoon across Lincoln County, shifting into the northwest at 15

to 20 MPH gusting to 35 MPH Monday. Winds across the Central

Mountains will largely be out of the north to northwest at similar

speeds at higher elevations, a bit lower in the valleys. Winds of

this magnitude may result in areas of blowing and drifting snow.

The combination of a possible flash freeze, moderate snow, and

blowing and drifting snow may result in hazardous travel

conditions across the region, especially from this evening

through Monday evening including the morning and evening commutes

Monday. Snow covered and icy roads and reduced visibilities are

possible.

Stay tuned to the latest updates and possible advisories from the

National Weather Service. If you are planning travel or commuting

across the region from this afternoon through Monday evening, plan

extra time to reach your destination. Check Idaho 511 for road

conditions, and slow down when encountering snow-covered or icy

roads.