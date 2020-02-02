Special Weather Statement issued February 2 at 4:26PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID

Alerts

At 412 PM MST, radar was showing a band of snow pushing southeast

out of the central mountains into northwest INL. This band of snow

will continue to move southeast into the Idaho Falls area between 6

and 7 PM MST and the Pocatello and American Falls area sometime

after 7 PM MST. Expect accumulating snow on roadways north of

Blackfoot as road temperatures are currently below freezing. South

and west of Blackfoot, road temperatures were warm enough to melt

some of the snow initially before dropping below freezing during the

evening at which point some of the liquid may freeze while snow

accumulates across roadways. If you are going to be out and about

this evening, be sure to use caution and slow down as roads may

become very slick.

Locations impacted include…

Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Blackfoot, Rigby, Driggs, Swan Valley, Felt,

Ririe Reservoir, Goshen, American Falls Reservoir, Lorenzo, Ammon,

Shelley, Aberdeen, Victor, Iona, Sugar City, Ucon, Menan and Teton.