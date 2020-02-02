Special Weather Statement issued February 2 at 4:26PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
At 412 PM MST, radar was showing a band of snow pushing southeast
out of the central mountains into northwest INL. This band of snow
will continue to move southeast into the Idaho Falls area between 6
and 7 PM MST and the Pocatello and American Falls area sometime
after 7 PM MST. Expect accumulating snow on roadways north of
Blackfoot as road temperatures are currently below freezing. South
and west of Blackfoot, road temperatures were warm enough to melt
some of the snow initially before dropping below freezing during the
evening at which point some of the liquid may freeze while snow
accumulates across roadways. If you are going to be out and about
this evening, be sure to use caution and slow down as roads may
become very slick.
Locations impacted include…
Idaho Falls, Rexburg, Blackfoot, Rigby, Driggs, Swan Valley, Felt,
Ririe Reservoir, Goshen, American Falls Reservoir, Lorenzo, Ammon,
Shelley, Aberdeen, Victor, Iona, Sugar City, Ucon, Menan and Teton.
