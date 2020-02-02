Special Weather Statement issued February 2 at 6:26PM MST by NWS Pocatello ID
At 615 PM MST, radar was tracking a band of snow which was pushing
south through the Snake River Plain. Light snow is expected to
spread into the Idaho Falls area by 640 PM, Blackfoot area by 705
PM, and the Pocatello and the Interstate 86 corridor around 745 PM.
Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches is possible on area roadways by
midnight. If you are out and about this evening, use caution when
traveling on area roads and slow down as roads may become slick.
Locations impacted include…
Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Rexburg, Blackfoot, American Falls, Rigby,
Driggs, Swan Valley, Felt, Ririe Reservoir, Neeley, Chesterfield
Reservoir, Goshen, American Falls Reservoir, Lorenzo, northern
Blackfoot Reservoir, Chubbuck, Ammon, Shelley and Aberdeen.
